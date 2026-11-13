COALVILLE, Utah — A new community is opening its doors in Summit County, giving prospective homebuyers an opportunity to explore a range of new homes in Coalville at prices below the county’s median sale price.

Ivory Homes will celebrate the grand opening of its decorated Red Hill model home Saturday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., inviting prospective buyers to discover a community designed around affordability, open space and a connection to the surrounding landscape.

More than two decades in the making, Red Hill marks a significant milestone in Coalville’s housing landscape, with a variety of homeownership opportunities intended to serve both local residents and those looking to make Summit County home.

Located approximately 20 minutes from Park City via Interstate 80, Red Hill takes its name from the distinctive geological feature that shapes the community. Its roots date back to 2001, when Coalville annexed the property under an agreement that included affordable housing as part of the development plan.

“The 2001 annexation agreement included affordable housing. It wasn’t an afterthought,” said Skylar Tolbert, a land acquisition project manager for Ivory Homes.

That commitment is reflected in the community’s first phase, which will include 31 homesites. Eleven detached cottages will be designated as Workforce Housing, offering the community’s most affordable homeownership opportunities. These homes will be reserved for qualifying educators, first responders, military personnel, public employees, trade workers and medical providers.

The remaining 20 homesites will be available to all buyers and offer a range of options, from turnkey cottages to semi-custom luxury homes. Prices start in the mid-$500,000s, significantly below Summit County’s median sale price of $1,062,500, according to Realtor.com.

“Until now, there haven’t been a lot of options for homebuyers in Coalville,” said Ethan Brown, a Coalville resident and construction manager for Ivory Homes. “The variety of homes in Red Hill fills a void in the market.”

The first 31 homesites are just the beginning. Future phases are expected to bring more than 300 additional homes to the community, expanding the range of housing options for local buyers and those looking to call Summit County home.

Beyond housing, Red Hill places a strong emphasis on preserving and enjoying the natural surroundings. The community includes 154 acres of natural and maintained open space, exceeding code requirements. Several miles of trails will follow the property’s perimeter and wind through the hillside, giving residents opportunities to explore the landscape close to home.

The first phase will feature a pocket park, with future phases expected to introduce additional parks, a sledding hill and a pavilion.

Several cottages in the first phase are already complete and available as quick-move-in homes, offering buyers the opportunity to settle into the neighborhood without waiting for new construction.

Ivory Homes is also offering a holiday promotion aimed at helping first-time homebuyers overcome one of the biggest hurdles to purchasing a home: the down payment. When an immediate family member gifts the down payment, Ivory Homes will cover the buyer’s closing costs. Restrictions apply, and prospective buyers should speak with an Ivory Homes sales agent for complete details.

The grand opening of the decorated Red Hill model home will take place Saturday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 812 S. Hoytsville Road in Coalville. Visitors can tour the model, explore available floor plans and learn more about home pricing. First-time homebuyers will also have an opportunity to connect with loan officers during the open house to discuss financing options.

For buyers seeking a home that balances access to the outdoors with more attainable homeownership opportunities, Red Hill introduces a new option in Summit County—one rooted in a long-standing commitment to bringing more affordable housing options to Coalville.

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