WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — As development continues to reshape the land around Jordanelle Reservoir, a new restaurant is betting that the growing community needs something beyond another resort dining room.

The Dam Bar, a full-service restaurant and bar planned for The Mason building across from Deer Valley East Village, is expected to open in December. Its pitch is straightforward: pizza, shareable plates, cocktails, live music and a welcoming place where families, neighbors and visitors can gather after a day on the mountain or the water.

The name is a nod to the nearby Jordanelle Dam, according to general manager Andrew McKay, as did the marketing possibilities of a place promising “’dam’ good pizza.” The restaurant will also have an outdoor patio overlooking the Jordanelle area.

“We want The Dam Bar to feel like the kind of place locals can make their own,” said McKay. “Whether you’re stopping in after skiing, meeting friends for dinner or grabbing a drink after a day on the lake, it should feel easy, welcoming and familiar.”

For McKay, the opportunity is tied to how quickly the area is changing. The restaurant is located in the building formerly known as Stillwater, now The Mason, near the Jordanelle Parkway. Although much of the development east of U.S. Highway 40 is not immediately visible from the highway, McKay said the scale of construction has surprised him. The Mason itself is adding residential units, he said, while new neighborhoods and resort amenities continue to take shape nearby.

That growth could create demand for a different kind of restaurant than those opening across the road at Deer Valley East Village.

“Everything on that side of the street is luxurious and grand and big,” McKay said. “A lot of the people that live over here aren’t just second home owners. They’re year-round people, and so we’re kind of shooting for that neighborhood restaurant void.”

The restaurant will be open to the public and family-friendly, McKay emphasized, operating with a restaurant license despite the word “bar” in its name.

The goal is an approachable price point and menu rather than save the experience for a special occasion. Guests can expect pizzas in individual and larger sizes, substantial salads that can be ordered individually or family-style, and entrees intended for sharing.

The menu is being developed with executive chef Emma Leigh Hunsaker, who previously served as executive chef at Five5eeds and has worked in the Park City area for more than a decade. McKay and Hunsaker traveled to Chicago to taste and refine dishes developed with Four Corners, the hospitality company behind the restaurant.

The menu will include options such as Chicago classic pizza, hot honey soppressata pizza, and prosciutto & arugula pizza, along with poutine, chicken Parmesan, lamb lollipops, and rigatoni alla vodka. The bar will serve cocktails, beer, wine and nonalcoholic drinks.

While winter après-ski is an obvious opportunity, McKay sees summer having major potential. The restaurant’s location near the reservoir puts it within reach of people boating, hiking, and biking, as well as residents of Silver Creek, Hideout, and Black Rock.

The team is also exploring takeout options that could make the restaurant a convenient stop on the way to the water. McKay said online ordering and the building’s access from the roundabout could allow customers to pick up food without making a lengthy stop. Picnic-style offerings for boaters are among the ideas under consideration.

The Dam Bar will share a wall and hospitality team with the Keetley Club, a private ski club opening alongside it at The Mason. The two are separate businesses, however, and The Dam Bar will not require club membership.

Hiring is expected to begin soon, with the team aiming to bring on staff in time for a December opening.

The Dam Bar is located at 1364 W. Still Water Drive in The Mason, across from Deer Valley East Village.

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