Local artists return to Miners Hospital for three-day MinersART show

PARK CITY, Utah — Local art, jewelry, photography, and stories from a nearly four-month pilgrimage across Europe will be part of the next MinersART show at the historic Miners Hospital this weekend.

The free, three-day exhibit will run Friday through Sunday, with all three floors of the Miners Hospital Community Center open to the public.

The show will feature fabric art by Becky Ruley; jewelry from Erica Beatty, also known as Zaffera Studios; metal art by Kelly Gallagher; paintings and collages by Lisa Needham; glass art by Mitch Bedke; and photography by Kirsten Kohlwey, Ginny Coombs, and Valerie Kohlwey.

Visitors can also talk with Valerie Kohlwey about her recent hike along the Camino de Santiago, a popular pilgrimage route through Europe. Kohlwey spent nearly four months hiking from Germany to Spain, while Kirsten Kohlwey joined her for 10 days. The two will be available to share their experiences and answer questions from people interested in hiking the route.

The exhibit will also include books by Utah authors from The Local Readery. Organizers said MinersART now accepts Mountainkind gift cards. Families and registered service dogs are welcome. Admission is free.

MinersART continues a series of local artist showcases at the Miners Hospital in City Park. The event was previously known as MINERS9.

The shows offer local artists an opportunity to exhibit and sell their work in a community setting, while giving visitors a chance to meet artists and learn about their creative processes.

The November show times and dates:

Friday, November 6: noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 7: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 8: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

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