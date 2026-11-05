Park City DMV temporarily closed as services move to PEAK Center

PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Division of Motor Vehicles office is temporarily closed as operations move to Summit County’s new PEAK Center in Kimball Junction.

According to a Summit County public notice, the office will reopen Monday, Nov. 9, at 6301 N. Landmark Drive, inside the former Skullcandy headquarters.

During the closure, residents can visit the county’s other DMV locations:

Kamas DMV: 110 N. Main St., open Thursday, Nov. 5.

Coalville DMV: 60 N. Main St., open Friday, Nov. 6.

Both offices operate from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., with a midday closure from 12:30 to 2 p.m., according to the Summit County Motor Vehicle Department.

The DMV relocation is part of Summit County’s broader effort to consolidate public services at the PEAK Center, which stands for Public Engagement at Kimball. The county purchased the former Skullcandy building in 2024 and has been renovating it to accommodate DMV services, the Kimball Junction library branch, County Council meeting space, conference rooms, and county offices.

The Summit County Library’s Kimball Junction branch reopened at the PEAK Center on Nov. 4, following its relocation from the Sheldon Richins Building.

The move is part of a larger transition of county services from the Richins Building ahead of planned redevelopment in western Kimball Junction.

Residents can find additional information about DMV locations, services, and online vehicle registration renewals on the Summit County Motor Vehicle Department website.

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