Undefeated Park City girls flag football team advances to state semifinals

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Continuing their undefeated season, the Park City High School Miners girls flag football team won their Utah high schools quarterfinals playoff game on Tuesday night, advancing them to the semis.

The Black level team beat the Granger High Lancers at Juan Diego Catholic High School, a private school located in Draper.

Park City has been gearing up for these playoffs as the season progressed. This is the team’s second season, as last year was the Miner’s debut.

The Miners next opponents are still to be determined, but the game will be played at Farmington High School on Saturday night.

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