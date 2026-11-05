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Park City Ski & Snowboard Swap returns this weekend; gear drop-off ends Thursday

By Rebecca Brenner,

5 days ago
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PARK CITY, Utah — The 54th annual Park City Ski & Snowboard Swap returns to the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse this weekend, giving residents an opportunity to buy and sell winter sports equipment ahead of the upcoming ski season.

The three-day event runs Friday, Nov. 6, through Sunday, Nov. 8, at 1388 Center Drive. Organized by Park City Ski & Snowboard (PCSS), the swap is one of the largest in the West and serves as the organization’s largest annual fundraiser.

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Rows of snowboards, skis, and winter gear are neatly organized at the annual Park City Ski and Snowboard Club’s ski swap, where attendees browse for the best deals on gear ahead of the winter season. Photo: Park City Ski & Snowboard

Thursday, Nov. 5, is the final day to drop off equipment. Sellers can drop off gear at Cole Sport on Park Avenue or the Utah Olympic Park between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Accepted items include alpine and Nordic skis, snowboards, boots, poles, and clean, gently used winter apparel. Equipment older than five years is not accepted, nor are helmets, goggles, gloves, hats, or loose bindings.

Shopping begins Friday from 7 to 11 p.m., continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and concludes Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

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Shoppers browse through a wide selection of skis, snowboards, and winter gear at the annual Park City Ski and Snowboard Club’s ski swap, held at the Basin Recreation Field House. Photo: Park City Ski & Snowboard

According to PCSS, the swap draws thousands of shoppers each year looking for deals on winter gear. Proceeds help support the organization’s year-round ski and snowboard programs, including opportunities for young athletes to participate regardless of financial circumstances.

PCSS retains 30% of equipment sale proceeds to cover event costs and support its programs. Sellers must pick up unsold equipment Sunday, Nov. 8, between 3 and 5 p.m. at the Fieldhouse. Unclaimed equipment will be donated.

Admission tickets and additional event information are available through the official Park City Ski Swap website.


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