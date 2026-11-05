Updated Summit County election results show wider lead for Stevens, recreation bond still trailing

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Updated unofficial election results released Wednesday show Summit County Clerk Malena Stevens widening her lead over Republican challenger Suni Woolstenhulme, while a proposed $71 million Snyderville Basin recreation bond continues to trail.

According to the Summit County Clerk’s Office, 10,831 ballots had been counted as of 5:16 p.m. Nov. 4, an increase of 2,337 from election night. Reported voter turnout rose to 36.86%.

Stevens, a Democrat, received 6,109 votes, compared with 4,493 for Woolstenhulme, expanding her lead from 1,337 votes Tuesday night to 1,616 Wednesday.

The proposed Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District bond received 3,109 votes against and 2,754 in favor. Opposition stood at 53.03%, compared with 53.76% in the initial results.

In the proposed West Hills incorporation election, opposition increased from 24 to 28 votes, while support remained at one vote. The election remains subject to outstanding voter eligibility challenges.

County voters continued to favor Constitutional Amendment A, with 5,662 votes in support and 4,680 opposed. Amendment B remained behind, with 6,895 votes against and 3,603 in favor.

All results remain unofficial. Additional ballots may be counted before the Nov. 17 canvass, when election officials review and finalize the results.

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