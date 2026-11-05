Heber Food Pantry expands access to meet growing needs after food bank closures

HEBER CITY, Utah — In response to the recent closure of Community Action Services and Food Bank, the Christian Center of Park City is expanding access at its Heber City Food Pantry, now allowing clients to receive food assistance up to three times per month.

The expanded access began Monday, as CCPC is working to help individuals and families affected by the closure of Community Action.

“We’re saddened by the closure of CASFB, and we want everyone who relied on them to know our doors are open,” said Jaime Mira, CCPC’s deputy director of food security. “We continue to welcome those who may find themselves in need of our services to receive food items at the Heber City Christian Center, especially as other, previously available resources in the community transition away from town.”

The Heber City Food Pantry has served Wasatch County since 2014, with more than 30,000 visits per year on average. Together with the Park City Food Pantry, CCPC provides 65,000 visits each year to households across Wasatch and Summit counties.

CCPC is currently in need of volunteers to help sort and organize food and donations of canned meat, diapers, adult diapers, cooking oil, flour, and healthy snack bars. Community members interested in volunteering or donating can visit ccofpc.org/volunteer-needs/ for secure giving options and a list of the pantry’s most-needed items.

Food Pantry Information

Anyone needing food assistance can visit the Heber City Food Pantry at 55 East Center Street in Heber City.

Hours: Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Phone: 435-649-2260

435-649-2260 Website:ccofpc.org

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