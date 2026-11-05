Park City tap water tested up to 1,648 ppm for dissolved solids. Here’s what that number actually means

PARK CITY, Utah — A recent discussion on Nextdoor raised questions about total dissolved solids (TDS) in local tap water and what those measurements mean for drinking water quality.

According to Mountain Regional Water’s most recent water quality report, TDS readings ranged from 128 to 1,648 parts per million (ppm), below Utah’s maximum contaminant level of 2,000 milligrams per liter (mg/L). Much of the dissolved material in local water comes from the natural erosion of mineral deposits.

Park City Municipal’s most recent water quality report shows TDS ranging from 140 to 1,090 ppm depending on source, based on 2024-2025 sampling. The report notes that readings above 1,000 ppm require an evaluation of other available sources, and that the city is actively blending with a low-TDS source to bring levels below 1,000 ppm.

TDS measures the combined concentration of dissolved substances in water, including minerals and salts such as calcium, magnesium, and sodium. For drinking water, measurements expressed in ppm and mg/L are approximately equivalent.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality has a primary standard for TDS. Utah Drinking Water Standards – Utah Department of Environmental Quality show that the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for TDS is 2000 ppm.

Additionally, if the TDS level is greater than 1000 mg/L, a water supplier must satisfactorily demonstrate that no better water is available. The federal government has a secondary, or aesthetic, standard for TDS of 500 mg/l.

According to Quality Water Lab out of Boston, MA, “The EPA’s 500 mg/L TDS value is a non-enforceable secondary guideline tied to aesthetic effects such as deposits, staining, hardness, and taste. It isn’t a health-based pass/fail line.”

For comparison, some commercially available mineral waters contain substantially higher concentrations of dissolved solids.

Germany’s Gerolsteiner water contains approximately 2,500 mg/L of minerals, including calcium and magnesium. It is very high in calcium and magnesium to the point where it is considered to have health benefits, with a savory, higher-sodium pour.

Italy’s S.Pellegrino mineral water contains approximately 860 mg/L of total dissolved solids, according to the manufacturer’s published analysis.

The important test results are the individual solids contained in the water. Sometimes, you can see more TDS than others, especially in deposits in glassware.

“After repairs in the area, debris can enter, so flush your system,” recommends Andy Garland, General Manager of Mountain Regional Water. It is also advisable to flush your system a few minutes after it has not been used for at least six hours. Always flush your water system starting with the faucets on the lowest floor, then moving up.

Keith Aran pointed out that a standard handheld TDS meter cannot identify the individual substances contributing to a reading.

“There are numerous fine particulates that make up TDS, and there are tests to find out what is what, but a standard TDS field meter will not show the specific types of solids in your water; it only gives you a single, cumulative number representing the total concentration,” Aran shared.

A TDS meter estimates dissolved solids by measuring electrical conductivity. Determining the specific minerals and other substances present requires more detailed laboratory testing.

Local water providers publish annual water quality reports detailing their testing results and compliance with drinking water standards. The most recent reports from Mountain Regional Water, Gorgoza Mutual Water Co., and Park City Municipal did not report drinking water violations.

Residents can review the reports through Mountain Regional Water, Gorgoza Mutual Water Co., and Park City Municipal.

Household filtration systems can help address certain water quality concerns, although their effectiveness depends on the substances being removed and the type of filtration used.

Editor’s note: This story was updated Nov. 6 to add total dissolved solids data from Park City Municipal’s most recent water quality report. The original version included figures from Mountain Regional Water only.

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