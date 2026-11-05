Enter for a chance to win over $11,000 in prizes with the TownLift Local Holiday Shopping Spree

PARK CITY, Utah — It’s that time of year again; winter is coming, shops are getting ready for the holiday rush, and TownLift’s Local Holiday Shopping Spree is back for its sixth year as a reminder to shop local this holiday season. In partnership with the Park City Chamber of Commerce, 45 new and returning local businesses have come together to give three lucky winners the shopping spree of their dreams, and to remind everyone to #shoplocal this holiday season. Three prize packages, each worth over $3,000, add up to more than $11,000 in gift certificates and prizes. Each winner takes home one package, and there’s something in it for everyone.

Enter Now

This year the spree has a new home: The TownLift Guide to the Best of Park City, TownLift’s new site for the best of Park City, where locals vote on their favorite businesses, you can browse the local business directory, and visitors can build a free trip guide.

How to enter

Enter with your email address (we send a one-click confirmation link, no password) or with your Google account

Entries are open Nov. 5 through Nov. 18

Open to Utah residents 18 or older. No purchase necessary.

Three winners will be drawn Nov. 19 and notified by email

Earn bonus entries once you have entered:

Sign up for the TownLift newsletter: +1

Sign up for Best of Park City emails: +1

Follow TownLift and The TownLift Guide on Instagram and Facebook: +1 each

Vote for your favorite local businesses in Best of Park City: +1 per question, up to 5

Make your own Park City trip guide: +1

Share your personal link: each friend who enters: +1, up to 10 friends

Three winners will take home one of these three packages. The first winner drawn chooses a package, the second chooses from the two left, and the third gets the last one.

On the Town Package:

Kilimanjaro Transport: Group Return Transport to Salt Lake by Passenger Van – Value $500 TownLift: $500 Mountainkind Gift Card – Value $500 Upgrade Labs: 16 Upgrades at Upgrade Labs Park City – Value $399 JANS Mountain Outfitters: $250 JANS Gift Card – Value $250 Bahnhof Sport – Park City: $250 Gift Certificate – Value $250 Deer Valley Resort: $250 Gift Card – Value $250 Northland: $200 Gift Certificate – Value $200 Handle: Dinner at Handle – Value $200 Stio Mountain Studio – Park City: $150 Stio Gift Card – Value $150 Marvelli Artisan Breads: Shopping Spree at Marvelli’s Italian Market – Value $125 Junction Commons: $100 Junction Commons Gift Card – Value $100 Squatters Roadhouse Grill Park City: $100 Dinner for Two – Value $100 Tannin Bar: $100 Dinner for Two – Value $100 Este Pizza Park City: $100 Gift Card – Value $100 Total Package Value: $3,224

Friends & Family Package:

Woodward Park City: Winter Mountain Park Season Pass – Value $499 NEAT Method Park City: The Single-Space Organizing Jumpstart – Value $400 Upgrade Labs: 16 Upgrades at Upgrade Labs Park City – Value $399 PLUNJ Park City: Group Session for 8 – Value $250 G|O Get Organized Park City: Consultation + 3 Hours of Organizing – Value $225 Mountainside Sitters: 4-Hour Babysitting Service – Value $220 Navis Gear: Performance Hats for the Family That Loves to Go Fast – Value $216 Blue Sky Nomads: $200 Gift Basket – Value $200 Premier Pet Lodge: Luxury Accommodations for Your Dog – Value $170 Game On! Sports 4 Girls – Northern Utah: Sports-Themed Birthday Party Package – Value $150 Kimball Art Center: $150 Gift Card – Value $150 CREATE PC Local Artist Collective: $100 CREATE PC Gift Certificate – Value $100 MinersART: $100 of Art, Crafts or Books from MinersART – Value $100 Christy Sports Kimball Junction: $100 Christy Sports Winter Gear & Services Gift Card – Value $100 Total Package Value: $3,179

Well & Fit Package:

Nicol Dental: Professional Teeth Whitening – Value $600 Artistic Beauty Permanent Makeup: Luxury Permanent Brow Experience – Value $550 Agapex: Functional Medicine Consultation – Value $399 Upgrade Labs: 16 Upgrades at Upgrade Labs Park City – Value $399 Elements Massage: 60-Minute Custom Massage and 60-Minute Custom Facial – Value $258 Athletic Republic Park City: One Month of Training – Value $250 AÛMAGE Wellness: AÛMAGE Lymphatic Facial Set + 60-Minute Session – Value $250 Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center (PC MARC): PC MARC Three-Month Facility Pass with Classes – Value $247 Cole Sport: Sidas Custom Footbeds – Value $225 Switchback Sports: $200 Shopping Spree – Value $200 Rise Dental Wellness: Myofascial Release Massage – Value $200 Organic Edge: $200 Detoxification Package – Value $200 Mellow Mountain Massage: Self-Care Bundle – Value $200 Park City Bike Demos: $185 Bicycle Tune-Up and Overhaul – Value $185 Vyla Aesthetics: Vyla Custom Facial – Value $165 Park City Waxing Studio: Fur Product Package – Value $155 Summit Yoga: Summit Yoga 5-Class Pack – Value $145 QEJA Socks: $100 Gift Card – Value $100 Good Earth Markets: $100 Gift Card – Value $100 Total Package Value: $4,828

Enter Now

Local business owner? We are still accepting last-minute prizes through Monday, Nov. 9, so get yours in as soon as you can if you would like to take part. It’s free to give a prize, and every sponsor’s logo and prize is featured on the sweepstakes page and to TownLift’s readers. Add your prize here.

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