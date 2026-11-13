City officials hope the return of live entertainment will attract customers, fill vacant storefronts and strengthen downtown businesses. A proposed 300-person venue could be next.

NEWARK, Del. — Live music is making a comeback in Newark, and a small record store just off Main Street is leading the way.

Rainbow Records has become the first business approved to host live entertainment under a new city ordinance that ended restrictions dating to the late 1990s.

Newark City Council unanimously approved a special-use permit Monday, Nov. 9, allowing the independent record store at Pomeroy Station to continue hosting small performances by local musicians, according to the Newark Post.

The approval represents an early test of a broader effort to revive Newark’s entertainment scene, support small businesses and attract new investment to downtown commercial properties.

The city is also considering a proposal for Stella’s, a much larger live-music venue planned for Newark Shopping Center that could accommodate as many as 300 standing patrons.

A record store opens the door

Rainbow Records, located at 218 E. Main St., Unit 114, has operated at Pomeroy Station since 2019.

Owner Melissa Forsythe told council the store had been hosting several small concerts annually without realizing that the city’s regulations prohibited the performances.

According to the Newark Post, Forsythe acknowledged the oversight during the permit hearing and explained that the events had provided an important gathering place for local music fans.

The concerts will be limited to 49 attendees and held between 6 and 9 p.m., consistent with the city’s noise restrictions.

Rainbow Records does not serve food or alcohol, making its performances accessible to music fans of all ages.

Forsythe emphasized the importance of providing safe, welcoming spaces for younger residents, particularly those interested in Newark’s independent music scene.

The permit allows the store to continue offering a type of entertainment that had operated outside the city’s previous rules.

Newark reverses decades of restrictions

The approval follows City Council’s unanimous Sept. 21 vote to legalize live entertainment venues, reversing restrictions rooted in a late-1990s effort to address alcohol-related problems.

The previous regulations effectively prevented new businesses from opening venues featuring live music, limiting opportunities for performers and entertainment entrepreneurs.

The changes are particularly significant in a city with a history of live entertainment, including the former Stone Balloon, which helped establish Newark as a regional destination for music.

Under the new ordinance, businesses can apply to offer live music, comedy, spoken-word performances and other cultural entertainment.

The law allows entertainment venues in designated commercial districts, including downtown Newark and several major shopping centers.

Businesses may serve food and alcohol, although alcohol sales at entertainment venues must be connected to performances. Applicants must obtain a special-use permit from City Council and comply with applicable zoning and noise requirements.

The ordinance also expands opportunities for existing restaurants and bars to offer entertainment.

City officials retain authority to review individual proposals and address potential impacts on surrounding businesses and residential properties.

An economic opportunity for downtown businesses

Beyond restoring live music, city leaders see the ordinance as an economic-development measure.

Newark has struggled with vacant commercial properties, particularly along Main Street and South Main Street.

During discussions leading to the ordinance’s adoption, City Manager Tom Coleman identified at least 19 vacant storefronts in those areas.

Coleman estimated that filling two of the larger properties could generate approximately $125,000 annually in additional city utility revenue, according to the Newark Post.

The potential benefits extend beyond utility revenue. Entertainment venues could draw additional customers to nearby restaurants, retailers and other establishments, especially during periods when University of Delaware students are away.

In September, Coleman told Delaware Public Media that attracting visitors during the offseason could help businesses that struggle when downtown foot traffic declines.

Mayor Travis McDermott also supported reconsidering the city’s entertainment restrictions.

Speaking with Delaware Public Media in September, McDermott said he had spent approximately two years encouraging a review of downtown regulations to determine whether they were limiting business opportunities.

“I think this is a good step in the right direction,” McDermott said.

The policy reflects a broader effort to make Newark a destination for both residents and visitors while encouraging greater use of existing commercial space.

Whether the changes translate into new leases, additional businesses and measurable economic activity will depend on how many operators pursue permits and successfully open venues.

A larger venue could be next

Rainbow Records may be the first approval under the new ordinance, but a more ambitious project could provide a larger test of the city’s approach.

Demitri Theodoropoulos, owner of Wonderland Records, is planning Stella’s, a live-music venue in a vacant storefront near the movie theater at Newark Shopping Center.

The proposed business would accommodate approximately 250 to 300 standing guests and include a separate seated area.

Theodoropoulos has outlined plans to operate five days a week, sell beer and wine, and offer alcohol-free Sundays so younger music fans can attend.

The city’s development records confirm that an application for a live-music venue at 604 Newark Shopping Center was received Oct. 2.

The application remains subject to the city’s approval process.

Stella’s would represent a substantial expansion of Newark’s entertainment options, potentially attracting regional performers and audiences beyond the University of Delaware community.

City officials said in September that several other businesses had expressed interest in opening entertainment venues or adding live performances.

Those proposals could help determine whether the ordinance produces meaningful commercial growth.

Balancing entertainment and neighborhood concerns

The city is also attempting to balance expanded entertainment opportunities with the interests of residents and neighboring businesses.

Under the new rules, venues must meet existing noise requirements, including restrictions on sound that is plainly audible beyond property boundaries.

Council also has authority to consider a venue’s potential effects before issuing a special-use permit and can revoke permits when appropriate.

Those safeguards could become increasingly important as the city considers larger venues capable of attracting hundreds of patrons.

For now, Rainbow Records offers a relatively modest beginning: small concerts, limited attendance and no alcohol sales.

But its approval marks a significant change in Newark’s approach to live entertainment after nearly three decades of restrictions.

For local musicians, independent businesses and residents seeking more entertainment options, it also opens the possibility of a more active downtown music scene.

And for a city working to fill vacant storefronts, the opportunity is about more than music.

It’s about giving people another reason to visit Newark, spend time downtown and support its businesses.

TO GO: Live music in Newark