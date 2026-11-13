By John Riddle, Contributing Journalist, Delaware LIVE

Christmas wish lists looked different in 1774. But the pleasures of gathering, sharing food and making memories offer a familiar welcome at Historic Odessa, where this season’s festivities invite visitors to step into a holiday story.

The Historic Odessa Foundation is celebrating 40 years of literature-inspired Holiday House tours with “An American Colonial Revival Christmas,” on view through Dec. 31 at the National Historic Landmark Corbit-Sharp House.

In the year of America’s 250th anniversary, the exhibition combines history, storytelling and miniature treasures with a calendar of author appearances, candlelight tours and family activities.

Small Treasures Tell a Big Christmas Story

Built in 1774, the Corbit-Sharp House provides a fitting setting for scenes inspired by author Valerie Tripp’s American Girl books about Felicity, a girl growing up in colonial Williamsburg, Virginia.

Doll-sized objects on loan from the Changnon Family Museum of Toys and Collectibles appear alongside full-size antiques from the foundation’s collection. The displays explore Christmas customs before the American Revolution and explain how Williamsburg’s familiar Colonial Revival decorations developed during the early 20th century.

Associate curator Brian Miller praised the collaboration with guest curator Blake Changnon.

“His enthusiasm and cooperation have led to a great partnership,” Miller said. “We believe that families will really enjoy the festive exhibit!”

Nearby, the Wilson-Warner House offers another literary celebration. Its Storybook Trees exhibition features holiday trees decorated by local schools and community groups around children’s literature.

Twinklefest Lights Up the Season

Historic Odessa’s Twinklefest will take place Saturday, Nov. 21, from 1 to 5:30 p.m.

The festival features a Christmas marketplace with more than 50 vendors, live entertainment, family activities and tours of the decorated historic houses, including the Colonial Revival Christmas exhibition.

Visitors can combine holiday shopping with an afternoon exploring Odessa’s historic surroundings. Proceeds support the foundation’s preservation and education programs. Tickets are available through its website.

Meet the Author Behind Felicity

Readers can meet Tripp on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Corbit-Sharp House. She will sign books and keepsakes during the free event.

Timed tickets are required, with a limit of two tickets and two items for signing per person.Tripp and Changnon will return for a panel discussion from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., exploring the history behind Felicity’s stories. Advance admission costs $30 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger, including an exhibition tour before or after the discussion.

Reserve either event through the foundation’s website.

Christmas by Candlelight

Candlelight tours offer another way to experience the holiday exhibition, with evening visits scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17 and 29. A special Curator Tour is scheduled for Dec. 22.

Tours depart from the Historic Odessa Visitor Center, 201 Main St. Admission costs $15 per person and includes a beverage ticket redeemable at Cantwell’s Tavern.

Call 302-378-4119 to reserve.

Storybook Time for Young Visitors

The foundation and Corbit-Calloway Memorial Library will present free Storybook Time programs Dec. 9 and 19.

The release lists sessions at 11 a.m. for preschoolers and kindergartners and 4:30 p.m. for older children. Families can hear readings and explore exhibition scenes that bring the stories to life.

Reservations are required at 302-378-4119 or 302-378-5562.

A Taste of an 18th-Century Holiday

Costumed cooks will prepare seasonal dishes over an open hearth during Festive Foods Demonstrations at the Collins-Sharp House.

Scheduled for Saturdays, Dec. 12 and 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the demonstrations introduce visitors to the sights and aromas of holiday cooking in the 1700s.

Step Into a Colonial Dance

The Dover English Country Dancers will teach dances popular in the 18th century on Sunday, Dec. 13, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Visitor Center. Guests will receive instruction before each dance.

For tickets, daytime admission information and the complete holiday schedule, visit historicodessa.org/events-calendar or call 302-378-4119.