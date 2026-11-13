Free Kalmar Nyckel Open Houses Offer a Look at Sailing, Ship Maintenance, and Education Roles

WILMINGTON, Del. – Delawareans curious about sailing a tall ship, preserving maritime history, or helping with educational programs can explore those opportunities at the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation’s upcoming volunteer open houses.

The free sessions take place at the Copeland Maritime Center, 1124 E. Seventh St., from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 21, Saturday, Dec. 5, and Saturday, Jan. 2, 2027.

Each two-hour session includes an information presentation, a guided tour of Delaware’s Tall Ship and its maintenance shops, and time to explore the maritime center. The foundation asks visitors to attend the full session and register in advance. Admission and parking are free.

No previous experience is needed to volunteer. The foundation provides training for roles aboard the ship and ashore, giving newcomers a chance to learn skills while working alongside experienced volunteers.

The program began in 1998 and now has approximately 230 active volunteers. Opportunities include sailing, maintaining the ship, supporting educational programs, serving as a guide, and helping at festivals and community events. Volunteers ages 14–17 must be accompanied by a guardian.

For those interested in education, volunteers can help with classroom instruction, field trips, and educational sails. Teaching experience is not required, and the foundation supplies resources and training. Event volunteers help welcome visitors, manage games and crafts, assist with parking, and staff concessions.

The work supports a ship that serves as both a Delaware landmark and a floating classroom. Launched in Wilmington in 1997, today’s Kalmar Nyckel is a full-scale replica of the Swedish colonial ship that arrived in 1638. Volunteers help maintain the vessel during the winter and deliver educational programs throughout the year.

The foundation also has a volunteer recruitment happy hour planned for Saturday, Jan. 9, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., with ship tours from 4 to 5 p.m., complimentary food, and a cash bar.

The open houses give prospective volunteers a chance to meet the crew, see the work firsthand, and find a role that matches their interests.

Kalmar Nyckel volunteer open-house details and registration