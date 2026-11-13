Brevoort Park Playground Adds Climbing Challenges, Musical Play, and an Inclusive Swing Seat

BEAR, Del. – County officials and guests celebrated the completion of Brevoort Park’s replacement playground with a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.

The playground, at 256 Shai Circle, includes a climber with numerous climbing challenges and two slides. New Castle County Executive Marcus Henry and Public Works General Manager Cleon Cauley Sr. joined the celebration of the project, which the county described as an investment in safety, accessibility, and recreation.

The replacement equipment offers several ways for children to explore the park. Alongside the climbing structure and slides, the playground includes swings with an adaptive/inclusive seat, standing and sitting spinners, a percussion station featuring a series of drums, and a ground-level playhouse.

The variety gives children opportunities for active, musical, and imaginative play in one neighborhood setting. They can move between climbing and sliding, experiment with rhythm at the drum station, or create their own games around the playhouse.

According to the county’s announcement, Public Works invested in the project to enhance the recreational opportunities available to residents and provide long-term improvements to Brevoort Park.

The work is part of a broader county effort to replace aging playgrounds and improve neighborhood parks. Brevoort Park was included among the planned playground replacements in New Castle County’s approved fiscal year 2026 capital budget. The county’s current project page lists the park’s playground and basketball court among its completed projects. www.newcastlede.gov

For families in Bear, the completed playground provides a renewed space for outdoor activity, with equipment that offers different ways to climb, spin, make music, and play together.

New Castle County playground and park projects