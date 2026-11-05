Wilmington City Council weighs $95.2 million in water, sewer and capital borrowing

Seven bond ordinances would finance water mains, pumps, sewer work and a PFAS pilot; one also permits up to $20 million in temporary financing

By George Rotsch, Delaware LIVE

WILMINGTON, Del. — Wilmington City Council is scheduled to consider seven bond ordinances Thursday night authorizing up to $95.2 million in permanent borrowing, much of it for water and sewer infrastructure that residents rarely see but ultimately help finance through city revenues and utility rates.

Six of the seven proposed bonds, totaling about $75.2 million, would finance water and wastewater projects through Delaware’s state revolving loan programs. The remaining ordinance authorizes up to $20 million in general obligation bonds for projects included in the city’s fiscal 2024 and 2026 capital budgets.

That ordinance also would allow the city to issue up to $20 million in general obligation bond anticipation notes, or BANs. Those notes provide temporary financing for capital projects before longer-term bonds are issued and should not necessarily be viewed as an additional $20 million in permanent borrowing on top of the $95.2 million.

The largest proposed bond is up to $26.468 million to rehabilitate an aging aeration system at Wilmington’s wastewater treatment plant, including replacement of blower equipment and supporting infrastructure.

Another $23 million would finance Lead Removal Phase 5, including replacement of approximately 4 to 5 miles of old cast-iron water main, connected water service lines and fire hydrants. The project also includes roadway restoration and planning and prioritization for lead service line replacements.

Council also will consider borrowing up to $19,378,555 for the next phase of work at the 11th Street Pump Station. Plans call for a dry-weather pumping system with four 15-million-gallon-per-day submersible pumps, a 72-inch force main, transformers, electrical switchgear and other equipment, along with demolition of the existing building and site improvements.

Smaller borrowing proposals include up to $2.2 million to rehabilitate sewer pipes less than 42 inches in diameter and up to $2 million for larger sewer lines along Rattlesnake Run, Shipley Run and Interceptor E.

Another $2.172 million would finance a pilot project at the wastewater treatment plant examining whether an aerated static pile biodrying system can help address PFAS and related compounds.

PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of long-lasting chemicals sometimes called “forever chemicals” because of their persistence in the environment.

Why it matters to ratepayers and businesses

Water and sewer infrastructure represents one of a city’s largest and least visible capital obligations.

Older cast-iron water mains can break or leak, while aging wastewater equipment can create maintenance problems and regulatory risks. Restaurants, hospitals, manufacturers and other large water users can be particularly sensitive to utility costs.

But the amount authorized by the ordinances does not by itself show what Wilmington customers ultimately will pay.

The council agenda does not specify what effect the borrowing could have on future water and sewer rates, the interest rates the city expects to receive or whether any of the state revolving-fund loans could qualify for principal forgiveness.

Several projects are tied to capital budgets extending years into the future. The blower upgrade, for example, appears in the capital budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2030, while the Lead Removal Phase 5 work is tied to the fiscal 2028 capital budget.

That suggests the city is putting financing authority in place before all of the work is completed.

Other council business

Council also is scheduled to consider the major subdivision plan for 2510 Northeast Boulevard, part of the REACH Riverside redevelopment. The proposal includes dedicating property to widen a portion of East 26th Street to a 65-foot right of way with sidewalks.

Council is expected to appoint nine members to a housing subcommittee established to develop recommendations addressing Wilmington’s housing challenges. Preliminary recommendations are due within 180 days of the group’s first meeting, with a final report expected within one year.

Other business includes a resolution related to regulation of artificial intelligence as a public health concern.

TO GO