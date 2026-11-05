Great Dames spotlights remarkable ideas from local nonprofits; helping girls become leaders

Great Dames awards $25,000-plus grant to Philadelphia’s Camp Sojourner while recognizing Delaware organizations advancing opportunities for girls in aviation, education and mentoring.

GREENVILLE, Del. — Two Delaware organizations working to expand opportunities for girls were among four nonprofits recognized Wednesday night as Great Dames awarded its 2026 Remarkable Ideas Grant during a celebration at Pizza by Elizabeths in Greenville.

Although the top award went to Philadelphia-based Camp Sojourner, the event highlighted the work of New Castle-based Black Women in Aviation and Million Women Mentors-DE, both of which will receive seed funding, professional guidance and business mentorship through the Great Dames network.

The recognition continues Great Dames’ history of investing in organizations that support women and girls in Delaware and the surrounding region.

Camp Sojourner and its founder, Alisha Berry, received an award package valued at more than $25,000, including a $10,000 cash grant, professional services, business mentorship and strategic support.

The organization was selected for its work helping girls ages 8 to 18 develop leadership skills, confidence and a commitment to their communities.

“Every girl deserves to grow up knowing she matters and believing in what she can accomplish,” said Sharon Kelly Hake, president and CEO of Great Dames.

“What especially impressed our judges about Camp Sojourner is how the girls who benefit from its programs want to offer that same encouragement and support to younger girls entering the program. That says so much about the lasting impact this organization has on their lives.”

Delaware organizations share the spotlight

For northern Delaware residents, the competition offered an opportunity to recognize local nonprofits developing the next generation of women leaders.

Black Women in Aviation, led by Samantha Mitchell, is headquartered in New Castle and serves communities throughout Delaware’s three counties.

The organization works to introduce girls and other young people to aviation and aerospace careers through education, mentoring and hands-on experiences.

Its Aero Xperience: Aviation in Action program introduces students to flight simulation, drones, aerospace technology and career opportunities that extend beyond becoming a pilot.

In December 2025, Black Women in Aviation announced a multiyear national grant from American Student Assistance to expand aviation career pathways for underserved middle and high school students. The organization identified Delaware State University and Piedmont Airlines among its partners in expanding career-connected learning opportunities.

Black Women in Aviation also helped organize Delaware’s Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day activities, connecting the state’s aviation history with opportunities for future generations.

Million Women Mentors-DE, represented in the Great Dames competition by Lisa Hoffman, was another finalist. The Delaware initiative focuses on expanding mentoring opportunities and encouraging women and girls to pursue educational and career opportunities, particularly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Both Delaware finalists will receive seed grants, business mentorship, professional guidance and access to the Great Dames network.

The fourth finalist, Girls Spark, led by Stormy Bell, also was recognized for its work helping girls develop confidence and leadership skills.

“These four organizations remind us how much is possible when girls have people who believe in them,” Kelly Hake said. “Each is doing important work, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to support all four.”

A continuing commitment to Delaware women

The 2026 awards build on Great Dames’ recent investments in Delaware organizations.

In 2025, the organization selected Fresh Start Scholarship Foundation as its Remarkable Ideas Grant recipient, awarding a package valued at more than $25,000.

Fresh Start provides scholarships and mentoring to Delaware women returning to college to complete their education. Its programs serve women across New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties.

The previous year, Great Dames recognized True to You Mental Health Initiative, founded by LaVante Dorsey. At the time of its 2024 award, the organization reported serving more than 1,400 women and teenage girls in Delaware through mental health services and programs focused on emotional resilience and healthy relationships.

Together, those awards illustrate how the Great Dames program has supported Delaware organizations addressing different challenges facing women, from educational access and career development to mental health and mentoring.

This year’s theme, “Girls Matter: Raising Remarkable Girls,” shifts the emphasis toward developing confidence and leadership skills early in life.

Camp Sojourner prepares for its 20th anniversary

The winning organization, Camp Sojourner, provides affordable overnight summer camps and year-round leadership programs primarily serving girls in the Philadelphia area.

Its programs combine mentoring, community service, creative arts, environmental education and college preparation.

According to the organization, 60% of its summer staff are former campers who return to help guide younger participants.

Great Dames said the grant will help Camp Sojourner expand access to affordable summer camp experiences, provide scholarships, increase mentoring and college preparation opportunities, and strengthen its organizational capacity.

The professional support also comes as Camp Sojourner approaches its 20th anniversary in 2027.

While Camp Sojourner primarily serves the Philadelphia region, the recognition of two Delaware finalists provides a direct local connection to this year’s competition.

For Great Dames, the awards reflect the organization’s broader goal of connecting women leaders, business professionals and nonprofit organizations to help promising programs grow.

“We know the relationships they build through Great Dames will continue long after this year’s grant program,” Kelly Hake said.

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