Art Loop and Fall Fun in Wilmington

The Delaware Contemporary Hosts Fall Fest With Live Art and a Pumpkin Drive for Farm Animals

The Delaware Contemporary will host its free Art Loop & Fall Fest from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at 200 S. Madison St. on Wilmington’s Riverfront. The evening will feature live art demonstrations, children’s activities and workshops, and a pumpkin collection that turns leftover Halloween decorations into treats for farm animals.

The museum is partnering with Huck and Buck Farms for Pumpkins for Farm Animals, which begins at 5 p.m. Visitors can drop off undecorated pumpkins at the museum. The farm will use the donated pumpkins as animal treats, giving families a way to put their Halloween pumpkins to use and keep them out of the trash.

Inside the museum, visitors can watch artists at work during live demonstrations and explore the galleries. Children can take part in activities and workshops, and the festival will offer apple cider, doughnuts, and other fall treats. The hands-on activities give younger visitors a chance to make art of their own after seeing how artists approach their work.

Among the exhibitions on view is Waveforms, a solo show by Kate Stewart. The museum describes Stewart’s practice as guided by improvisation, with patterns that draw on sources as varied as sound waves and studies of brain activity. Her work spans painting, drawing, textiles, collage, and sculpture.

The museum is also showing Beyond the Perspective of What You See, a group exhibition that examines how travel photography shapes our impressions of people and places. Another exhibition, Autumn, features work by The Delaware Contemporary’s studio artists, who interpret the season through different materials and approaches.

Fall Fest is part of Wilmington’s citywide Art Loop, a first-Friday program that has highlighted the city’s arts and cultural scene for more than 35 years. November’s loop also includes exhibitions at other Riverfront and downtown venues. The Delaware Theatre Company, for example, is showing Sam Kissajukian’s 300 Paintings at 200 Water St., another stop for visitors who want to see more art during the evening.

Admission to Art Loop & Fall Fest is free. The event is open to all ages, and visitors can attend the festival and explore the galleries without bringing a pumpkin.

For more information, visit The Delaware Contemporary’s Art Loop page.