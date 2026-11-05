From Wish Lists to Warm Hearts: Tender Hearts Seeks Delaware Holiday Sponsors

Tender Hearts, Inc. is asking Delaware residents to help make that season brighter, one family at a time.

By John Riddle, Contributing Journalist, Delaware LIVE

PIKE CREEK, Del – For families caring for a medically fragile child, the holiday season can arrive with more than shopping lists and celebration plans. Hospital stays, medical bills and the daily demands of coordinating care may leave little room for seasonal extras.

Tender Hearts, Inc. is asking Delaware residents to help make that season brighter, one family at a time.

The nonprofit’s Adoptive Family Program connects holiday sponsors with medically fragile children and their families throughout Delaware. Individuals, families, businesses and community organizations can participate, turning a child’s wish list into an opportunity to offer both a gift and a reminder that others care.

“Every gift represents more than a present. It represents kindness, compassion, and a reminder to families that their community cares,” the organization states on its website.

The holiday effort reflects the purpose behind Tender Hearts, a nonprofit founded by the Doherty family to support medically fragile children and improve their quality of life.

According to the organization’s website, supporting these children has been a dream of founder and chairperson Debbie Doherty since she was a child herself. With help from her family, she developed that dream into an organization with a statewide vision.

Tender Hearts seeks to support children as well as local hospitals, organizations and programs serving medically fragile children across Delaware.

The organization’s background information describes the pressures families can face when a child has complex health conditions. Frequent hospitalizations, maintaining employment, coordinating care and mounting medical expenses can create emotional and financial strain. Those responsibilities also place stress on the entire family.

Holiday sponsorship offers community members a specific, personal way to respond.

After completing the online Holiday Sponsor Registration Form, participants will hear from the Tender Hearts team with information about their assigned family. Sponsors receive each child’s holiday wish list, along with the required gift delivery date.

The organization asks sponsors to purchase at least one gift from each child’s wish list. Additional gifts are welcome. Gifts for parents or guardians are optional, but the organization says they are greatly appreciated.

Sponsors should follow several important guidelines while shopping. Tender Hearts asks participants not to purchase gift cards. Video games must be physical copies rather than digital downloads.

The team will also provide instructions for wrapping, labeling and delivering gifts, helping sponsors prepare their donations for the families receiving them.

“Your generosity can make a meaningful difference and help ensure that no child feels forgotten during this special time of year,” Tender Hearts states on its website.

The program welcomes different approaches to giving. A family can sponsor together, coworkers can organize a shared effort, or an individual can take responsibility for an assigned family’s holiday gifts. Businesses and community organizations are also invited to participate.

Gift drop-offs take place at Tender Hearts, 2060 Limestone Road, Suite 201, in Wilmington, above Limestone Barbecue. Underground parking is available behind the building.

Sponsors must call 302-598-1654 before delivering gifts. Assigned delivery dates are provided after registration, so participants should coordinate with the organization before making a trip.

Beyond the holidays, Tender Hearts offers volunteer opportunities involving activities and special events it hosts or participates in. Prospective volunteers can explore opportunities through Volunteer Delaware or contact the organization at 302-234-1017 or info@tenderheartsde.org.

For those looking for a way to help this holiday season, the first step is completing the sponsor registration form at tenderheartsde.org/adopt-a-family-holiday-sponsor-signup/.

Support begins with choosing to make another family’s holiday celebration part of their own.

A wish list provides the starting point. The larger gift is helping a Delaware family feel supported while navigating responsibilities that continue long after the holiday decorations come down.