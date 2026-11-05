Nemours names Michael Puchalski to lead pediatric cardiology in Delaware

Former Johns Hopkins All Children’s cardiology chief will oversee clinical care, research and training at Nemours Children’s Hospital, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. — Nemours Children’s Health has named Dr. Michael Puchalski chief of the Division of Cardiology at Nemours Children’s Hospital, Delaware, bringing a veteran pediatric cardiologist and nationally recognized cardiac imaging specialist to Wilmington.

Puchalski will provide clinical and strategic oversight for the hospital’s cardiology division while continuing to see patients. His responsibilities will include strengthening fetal cardiology and cardiac imaging programs, developing fellows and trainees, and mentoring faculty involved in the Nemours Children’s Cardiac Center’s clinical, research and educational work.

“Dr. Puchalski is one of the nation’s most respected and skilled leaders in pediatric cardiology and cardiac imaging, and his fetal cardiology expertise, passion for developing clinicians, and proven ability to build outstanding programs make him an ideal addition to Nemours Children’s Hospital, Delaware,” said Dr. Aaron Eckhauser, chief of cardiothoracic surgery, chair of cardiovascular medicine and executive director of the Nemours Children’s Cardiac Center in the Delaware Valley.

Puchalski comes to Delaware from Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he served as chief of pediatric cardiology and co-director of the Heart Institute.

Before joining Johns Hopkins All Children’s, he spent nearly 20 years at the University of Utah. During his time there, he helped develop the institution’s fetal cardiology and cardiac MRI programs and led its echocardiography laboratory for more than a decade.

“Nemours Children’s Hospital, Delaware, is a national leader in pediatric cardiology, and I am excited to join, lead, and support an already talented and committed team of clinicians and associates who proudly and expertly serve children and families across the Delaware Valley,” Puchalski said.

Focus on fetal and congenital heart care

Puchalski is a founding member of the Fetal Heart Society and has authored more than 60 peer-reviewed publications along with numerous textbook chapters.

Much of his clinical and academic work has focused on fetal and congenital heart disease imaging, an area that can allow physicians to identify complex heart conditions before birth and coordinate care for babies who may require specialized treatment after delivery.

Puchalski completed a pediatric cardiology fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco, following his pediatric residency at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

He earned his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine and a bachelor’s degree in physiology from Michigan State University.

He is board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and is a fellow of the American Society of Echocardiography, American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology.

Puchalski also has been a frequent speaker and panelist at international, national and regional medical conferences.

The appointment places him at one of Nemours Children’s Health’s two freestanding children’s hospitals. The health system also operates a network of about 80 primary and specialty care practices.

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