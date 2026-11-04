Food Bank of Delaware Launches Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

Food Bank Launches Thanksgiving Food Drive as Families Face Rising Costs

NEWARK AND MILFORD, Del. – With Thanksgiving approaching and household budgets stretched by the cost of everyday necessities, the Food Bank of Delaware is asking Delawareans to help neighbors put a holiday meal on the table.

The organization’s annual Thanksgiving Food Drive invites individuals, businesses, schools, and community groups to donate food, organize collections, or contribute financially. Thanksgiving donations are requested by noon Friday, November 13, 2026.

According to Feeding America estimates cited by the Food Bank, approximately 157,000 Delawareans, including 42,000 children, face food insecurity. The cost of groceries, housing, and other essentials continues to force families to make difficult spending decisions.

The Food Bank’s pantry traffic indicates that demand for assistance remains high. Visits to its Healthy Pantry Centers in Newark and Milford increased 22% during the summer compared with the same period last year. September 2026 visits increased 15% compared with September 2025.

“For many families, Thanksgiving is a time to gather with loved ones and enjoy a special meal. But for neighbors already struggling to afford groceries and other basic necessities, putting a holiday meal on the table can feel out of reach,” said Cathy Kanefsky, President and CEO of the Food Bank of Delaware.

“No family should have to choose between paying a bill and celebrating Thanksgiving together. With the generosity of our community, we can help ease that burden and make the holiday a little brighter.”

Requested donations include holiday staples and everyday essentials:

Canned vegetables and fruits

Canned gravy and cranberry sauce

Instant mashed potatoes and stuffing mix

Canned meats and soups

Cornbread and biscuit mix

Frozen turkeys

Baby diapers and formula

Cereal

Peanut butter and jelly

Donations may be delivered to the Food Bank’s facilities at 222 Lake Drive in Newark or 102 Delaware Veterans Blvd. in Milford. Frozen turkeys must be delivered directly to one of the warehouses.

Although the Thanksgiving announcement lists a noon deadline on November 13, regular Friday donation hours at both locations end at 11:30 a.m. Donors should plan accordingly. Donations received after the Thanksgiving deadline will be distributed throughout the remainder of the holiday season.

New this year, a virtual food drive offers another way to participate. Supporters can fill an online shopping cart with needed items and make a tax-deductible monetary donation. Participants can also create personalized fundraising pages and invite friends, relatives, and coworkers to contribute.

Community members interested in organizing a collection can contact Aaron Stone at astone@fbd.org.

For more information about donating, hosting a food drive, or participating online, visit the Food Bank of Delaware’s food drive page.