🏥 Town of Rockingham VT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles

Healthcare hiring around Town of Rockingham / Bellows Falls is steady right now, with options for both seasoned clinicians and people just starting out. Here are a couple of solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Bellows Falls, VT (in-home visits in the area)

(in-home visits in the area) Type: PRN / Part-time, flexible schedule

Pay: Per-assessment; company notes typical earnings of $1,800 – $11,500/month based on $90 – $115 per visit and your availability (from Indeed listing)

You’ll visit adult and geriatric patients where they live (homes or skilled nursing facilities) and complete 1-hour comprehensive health assessments. This is a good fit if you want high flexibility, mileage reimbursement, and the option to move into a full-time NP role with sign-on bonus later.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Bellows Falls, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17 – $23.25/hour (depends on experience and other factors)

Front-line role in a busy retail pharmacy, helping fill prescriptions, support the pharmacist, and take care of customers. This is an “earn while you learn” apprenticeship that can help you become a PTCB-certified Pharmacy Technician, with structured training and room to grow in healthcare even if you’re just starting out.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in our area tend to update fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.