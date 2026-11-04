⚠️ Last chance to use Lisbon compost site in 2026

⚠️ Compost site closing for the season soon

The Lisbon compost site will be closing for the season, and the town is reminding residents to drop off any remaining yard waste before it shuts down.

If you’ve got leaves, branches, or other yard debris still piled up, plan a trip to the compost site as soon as you can so you don’t miss your chance to use it this year.

This notice does not list the exact closing date, so if you need details like hours or the final day of operation, check the Town of Lisbon website or contact the town offices directly before you go.