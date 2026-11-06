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Towanda
Adult Book Club meets Nov 19 at Towanda Library
9 days ago
📅 Adult Book Club at Towanda Public Library
The Adult Book Club meets on November 19 from 1:30–2:30 PM at the Towanda Public Library.
This is a one-hour gathering for adult readers to meet and discuss a book together.
If you enjoy reading and talking about books with others, you’re welcome to stop by the library during that time and join the discussion.
More Info: Adult Book Club – Towanda Public Library
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