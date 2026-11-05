⚠️ Towanda Library closed Nov 24–28 for Thanksgiving

⚠️ Towanda Library closed for Thanksgiving

The Towanda District Library will be closed from November 24 through November 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The library will reopen at 10:00 a.m. on 11/30/26.

If you need books, movies, or other services, try to stop by before November 24, or plan your visit for after 10 a.m. on November 30. Keep these dates in mind for due items and holds so you don’t get caught without what you need over the holiday.