Totowa’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in semiconductors and defense electronics. If you’ve got systems, test, or hardware chops, there are several strong six‑figure options right in town.

Employer: KLA

KLA Location: Totowa, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $106,000 – $180,200/year

Work on next‑gen chemical analysis and metrology tools used in chip manufacturing. This role sits in System Engineering and touches microfluidics, spectrophotometry, optics, and complex electro‑mechanical systems, with hands‑on lab and cleanroom work plus collaboration across R&D, applications, and suppliers.

Employer: BAE Systems USA

Location: Totowa, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $153,377 – $260,743/year

Lead Integration, Verification & Validation across an entire product line in Electronic Warfare / radar / comms / missile systems. You’ll set test strategy, own IV&V metrics, guide multiple I&T leads, and need an active US Government Secret clearance and deep systems test experience.

Employer: BAE Systems USA

Location: Totowa, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,831 – $219,012/year

Run system integration and verification testing for advanced defense electronics, leading a team of integrators. This role owns lab planning, test infrastructure, metrics, and reporting, and also requires an active Secret clearance plus strong experience in EW / radar / missile systems.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—polish your resume, match it to the job, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.