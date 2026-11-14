Totowa’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in technical and beauty-related markets. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Carrier

Carrier Location: Totowa, NJ (territory: NY, Long Island, NJ)

(territory: NY, Long Island, NJ) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $79,000 – $158,000/year + possible short-term cash incentives

Sell temporary HVAC and power rental solutions (chillers, boilers, heaters, more) to industrial and commercial customers. This is a field-heavy role with up to 50% travel, strong benefits, and room to grow if you like technical sales and managing a territory.

Employer: Advanced Biotech

Location: Totowa, NJ (North American territory)

(North American territory) Type: Full-time, field-based

Full-time, field-based Salary: Not listed

Manage and grow a North American account portfolio selling flavor and fragrance ingredients. Expect regular travel, trade shows, and close work with R&D and customer service while you build long-term B2B relationships.

Employer: Englewood Lab

Location: Totowa, NJ (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Full-time, Monday–Friday, Salary: $70,000 – $85,000/year

Help beauty and skincare brands bring products to market by finding and growing new customer accounts. This on-site role is great if you enjoy beauty, cosmetics, and project coordination, with solid benefits and a clear impact on company growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.