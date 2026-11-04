🏭 Totowa, NJ Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings With Benefits

Totowa’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for people who like hands-on work. If you’re good with tools or enjoy working with machines and mixers, these are worth a look.

Employer: KLA

KLA Location: Totowa, NJ

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $16.93 – $28.75 per hour

Build and assemble high-tech semiconductor equipment using tools, tubing, plumbing, and wiring. Great fit if you have 1–2 years of mechanical/assembly experience, can read blueprints, and want strong benefits like medical, 401(k) with match, ESPP, and paid time off.

Employer: KLA

KLA Location: Totowa, NJ

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $16.93 – $28.75 per hour

Same core role as 1st shift, but on 2nd shift for folks who prefer later hours. You’ll assemble complex equipment with tubing, plumbing, wiring, and small parts in a clean, fast-paced environment.

Employer: Englewood Lab

Location: Totowa, NJ

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM

Pay: Approx. $18 – $24 per hour

Mix and process creams and lotions using kettles, mills, and other large equipment while following cGMP and safety rules. Best for someone with 3–7 years of cosmetic or pharma compounding, able to lift 50 lbs, stand for 8 hours, and comfortable with basic computer and math skills.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.