SMU fans during Wake Forest game (Photo via ESPN)

ESPN College Football turned its attention to the stands during Saturday’s Wake Forest-SMU game, and the shot tells much of the afternoon’s story.

The network then shared the frame on X with a caption that left little doubt about the mood.

ESPN College Football wrote, “SMU fans are not having a good time right now 😅.”

The score was 34-0 at the time. What’s more, it wasn’t even halftime yet. So the shot summed up the afternoon perfectly.

Check it out below:

Brutal…

“That’s a murder scene not a football game,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Wake Forest Led 42-0 At Halftime And Won 49-7 In Dallas

Nov 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) walks off the field (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

Things only got worse for the Mustangs from there.

No. 13 Wake Forest led 42-0 at halftime and went on to win 49-7 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Ty Clark opened the scoring with a 27-yard touchdown run on third-and-18. Gio Lopez later ran for two scores and threw for another.

The result also flipped the pregame expectations. SMU entered at 7-2 as a slight favorite. Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit even apologized to Wake Forest at halftime after picking SMU on College GameDay.

“That’s on us,”McAfee said.

Wake Forest also outgained SMU 535 yards to 275. Kevin Jennings threw for 209 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The post Female SMU Fan Is Going Viral After Cameras Caught Her Reaction In The Stands originally published on Total Pro Sports.