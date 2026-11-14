An NFL referee wears his Crucial Catch Cancer hat during a game. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not even the NFL was safe after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all departing flights in the United States. Multiple sports teams had to deal with the consequences of the decision, including Oklahoma and Ole Miss, whose Saturday game was moved to Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

The NFL had to make adjustments, too, especially regarding its officials for Week 10 of the 2026 season. Ian Rapoport reported that the league reassigned officials to games within driving distance of their hometowns.

One referee will have a historic day, as he’ll have a rare double duty on Sunday.

NFL Referee Assignment Highlights Impact Of Travel Disruptions

NFL referees (Photo via David Reginek-Imagn Images)

One key detail ahead of Sunday’s slate emerged. Don Willard will officiate two games in one day due to the FAA’s ground stop.

Willard will start the day at the Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET in Indianapolis. Then he will drive 110 miles to Cincinnati to officiate the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The entire country suffered the effects of this decision. Willard will make history with his appearances.

The post NFL Referee Is Being Forced To Work 2 Games In One Day — How Is This Even Possible? originally published on Total Pro Sports.