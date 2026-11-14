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Viral Female Who Was Captured By Photographer Walking Courtside With Her Cheeks Hanging Out & Sideb–b Exposed Has Been Identified [PHOTO]
By Lou Flavius,3 days ago
The fan in Wally Skalij’s courtside photo from Friday’s Clippers-Thunder game has been identified.
Said fan went viral this weekend after Skalij captured a shot of her walking courtside in some very revealing clothing.
She’s since been ID’d as none other than Brittany Renner.
Renner quote-posted the photo on X on Saturday and added, “Who wears this to a game…”
Someone also posted a video that claims Brittany Renner was “spotted last night at the OKC Clippers game.”
Renner is a social media personality and influencer who began as a fitness model and personal trainer.
Skalij initially posted the shot on Instagram.
“Fans sit courtside to watch the Clippers/Thunder game as one walks back to her seat,” he wrote in the caption.
Chase Jordan, who posts as @goatcollect, shared it on X first.
Skalij Shot The Photo As The Clippers Edged The Thunder 113-112
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-112 in an NBA Cup game. Los Angeles closed on a 7-0 run, and Darius Garland’s three-point play with 50.4 seconds left put them ahead for good.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points but missed a 21-foot jumper at the buzzer. The loss was Oklahoma City’s third straight, its first three-game losing streak since April 2024.
Skalij has long covered sports. World Press Photo lists him as the 2020 first-prize winner in its sports category for Rise from the Ashes.
The post Viral Female Who Was Captured By Photographer Walking Courtside With Her Cheeks Hanging Out & Sideb–b Exposed Has Been Identified [PHOTO] originally published on Total Pro Sports.