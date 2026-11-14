Fernando Mendoza (Photo Via Imagn Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders aren’t holding back on their plans for Fernando Mendoza anymore. After letting the rookie quarterback sit and learn behind Kirk Cousins for the first nine games of the season, the team feels he’s ready to step in as the starter. Even though Las Vegas took things slow with their No. 1 overall pick, they never had any doubts he could run the offense.

Las Vegas stuck with Cousins through a four-game losing streak before switching gears at the trade deadline and dealing the veteran quarterback away for a draft pick. That move opens the door for Mendoza to finally step in, even with a tough test coming up against the Seattle Seahawks and their top-ranked passing defense.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke with people around the Raiders and received a clear message about where Mendoza stands, the team believes the rookie has done enough to earn his shot.

Raiders Believe Mendoza Is Ready to Lead The Offense

Fernando Mendoza. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“When I texted with people from the Las Vegas Raiders this week, is Fernando Mendoza ready? I got a quote, ‘Definitely yes’ multiple times,” Fowler said on SportsCenter.

Fowler explained that the Raiders did not trade Cousins out of desperation. They felt Mendoza had prepared himself for the job through months of work in practice and meetings.

Mendoza spent much of the spring learning the details of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s system. He worked on play-action plays, footwork, and the small details that come with running an NFL offense. The coaching staff also gave him practice reps whenever possible. His progress convinced the team that he could handle the next step.

The Raiders also see some qualities that could help their offense. Mendoza brings more mobility and a stronger arm than Cousins. He can make throws on the run and give the team another option when plays break down. The coaching staff understands that he will make mistakes as a rookie, but it believes his ability could create more big plays.

Starting center Tyler Linderbaum also backed the young quarterback. He praised Mendoza’s work ethic and confidence in learning the offense.

“Obviously there’s a learning curve there, but Fernando is someone who just works extremely hard,” Linderbaum said. “Anytime you get that with someone who wants to be great, and then on top of that has great mentors with them, I think it’s very important. He’s ready. We’re ready.”

Quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan has also noticed steady progress. He praised Mendoza’s understanding of his reads, pre-snap communication, and footwork.

Mendoza now gets the chance to show that work on Sundays.

The post Las Vegas Raiders Employees Leak How Team Truly Feels About Fernando Mendoza originally published on Total Pro Sports.