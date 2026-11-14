Malik Nabers and J.J. McCarthy (Photo Via Imagn Images)

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has landed in hot water over what he said following Thursday night’s loss to the Washington Commanders. The young receiver questioned some of quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s choices on the final drive, and his comments got fans the wrong way, with plenty accusing him of putting the blame on his quarterback.

The Giants took a painful 24-21 loss against Washington in Week 10. Nabers wrapped up the night with five catches for 44 yards, though a costly red-zone fumble and a missed chance on a late 50-50 ball made it a rough outing overall.

After skipping reporters right after the game due to a family emergency, Nabers finally spoke to the media on Friday, and his take on that final drive soon started another big debate among Giants fans.

Malik Nabers. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Nabers did not directly blame McCarthy, but his comments raised questions about their late-game communication. He suggested the Giants needed to make smarter decisions instead of rushing to score points.

“We would be better off finding a better situation than trying to score points quickly,” Nabers said. “I mean not trying to score points as quickly as we were, but just making smart decisions on what we want to get to.”

He also added, “Just got to be better in situations.”

Several fans took issue with the receiver’s comments. They felt Nabers should have taken more responsibility, especially after failing to make a play on the final deep ball.

“Malik threw JJ under the bus here. Not cool,” Gridiron Media wrote on X.

Another fan questioned Nabers’ response and pointed out that McCarthy gave him a chance to make a big play.

“I don’t respect Nabers for this,” the fan wrote. “Yeah it was a bad decision from Nabers he could have went short. But as a WR you love for those moments the Man gave you an Opportunity to build a Highlight in his Career had he caught that TRUE 50/50 ball we’re talking about how Great a WR Nabers is and why his name isn’t being mentioned in these Top WR conversations.”

Other reactions also showed frustration with the receiver.

“J.J. McCarthy’s knee top receiver is already calling him out for bad decision making,” another fan commented.

One more fan questioned Nabers’ accountability, writing, “Can’t ask/demand targets then not take accountability for not making a play. It’s one or the other.”

The Giants now need to put the discussion behind them. They face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, and McCarthy and Nabers will need to find better chemistry if they want to get back on track.

The post Malik Nabers Gets Called Out For Throwing Giants QB J.J. McCarthy Under The Bus originally published on Total Pro Sports.