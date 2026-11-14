Jensen Huang (Photo via Reuters Connect)

A new report has revealed who set in motion Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s exit.

Nvidia announced Huang’s resignation on Thursday. Chief financial officer Colette Kress now serves as interim CEO.

The company’s board had already opened an independent investigation on November 8. It said it had no reason to believe national security was compromised.

The Washington Post reported on Friday that the whole thing started with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“Rubio reportedly issued a memo to Trump about Huang’s alleged relationship with a suspected Chinese spy,” Collin Rugg relayed on Saturday.

The memo describes a woman tied to Huang as a suspected Chinese intelligence asset. The Post says CIA officials have not determined whether the evidence shows she knowingly passed information to Beijing.

The Post also reports that a source called the memo’s circulation “a huge victory” for officials who wanted to curb Huang’s influence over Trump’s China policy.

Trump Suggests Tim Cook As Huang’s Replacement And Calls It A Legend Swap

Donald Trump (Photo Via Imagn Images)

President Donald Trump is backing former Apple CEO Tim Cook for the job on Truth Social. “There is only one man to take his place,” he wrote, adding, “Legend replaces a Legend!”

Trump also said Huang had “done a fantastic job.” The outlet reports Trump said Huang told him he “had no idea” the woman was a suspected spy.

Huang apologized to Nvidia employees for an affair in an email on Sunday.

The post Bombshell Report Reveals Who Allegedly Set Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s Downfall In Motion originally published on Total Pro Sports.