Jerry Jones. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFL has flirted with the idea of adding one more game to the calendar since 2021, the same year it debuted the 17-game regular season. The competition now runs for 18 weeks, but the possibility of adding one more continues to grow every offseason. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones discussed that possibility Friday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

“I don’t think we’re far away from it,” Jones said regarding the addition of an extra game. “I don’t know how — what is far away. Next month? No. Next year? Maybe. [The] next year? Maybe. That has to be negotiated with the players.”

Jerry Jones Ties Preseason Reduction To Stronger Early Season Play

Jerry Jones (Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images)

There is still a lot to be done before the schedule changes, especially regarding the NFLPA. The association will likely want more concessions before they agree to add another game to the calendar. Even so, Jones believes everybody would benefit from an extra game.

“But it’s in everybody’s best interests. You’d cut back on the preseason games. You’d have teams more develop in the first few games as the type of thing you were trying to get done in preseason. But it’s in everybody’s interest, and it certainly is in the players’ best interest in my mind, for sure. And having said that, I would anticipate that coming.”

“You’d have teams more develop in the first few games as the type of thing you were trying to get done in preseason.”

The NFL delayed announcing the date of Super Bowl LXII, a move many thought was in response to its push for an 18-game regular season. However, they announced that the game will take place on February 13, 2028, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The post Jerry Jones Hints At Massive NFL Schedule Shakeup That Could Impact All 32 Teams originally published on Total Pro Sports.