Jalen Hurts and Howie Roseman. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2026 NFL season has suffered multiple setbacks. Jalen Hurts’ season was cut short due to a serious medical condition that affects not only his play but also his entire life.

At 2-7, their season is pretty much over. They made several moves ahead of the trade deadline and even after, releasing Hollywood Brown. Philadelphia entered the season set to compete again, but nothing went their way.

They may have a busy offseason to answer plenty of questions, including what to do at quarterback. It seems that Howie Roseman is already making moves.

Philadelphia Eagles GM Shows Interest In Rising Draft Prospect

Eagles GM Howie Roseman (Photo Via Imagn Images)

Miami reporter Kacy Hintz shared a video of Eagles GM Roseman having a pregame chat with Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah.

Someone even yelled “bring him to Philly” at the end of the video.

ESPN’s Kevin Clark fueled speculation with his reaction to the clip. He quote-tweeted the video with an eyes emoji.

Mensah is in his third college team after stops with Tulane Green and Duke. He has gone 212 of 276 for 2,694 yards and 28 touchdowns with Miami this season. It is still early to know, but the Eagles could have found their next leader.

The post Eagles Appear To Drop Major Hint About Their Next Franchise QB As Jalen Hurts’ Future Remains Uncertain originally published on Total Pro Sports.