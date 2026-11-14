Kenneth Walker III (Photo via Reuters Connect)

Kenneth Walker III will miss the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Walker has a minor groin strain, and the team wants to give him a week to deal with it.

The Chiefs downgraded him to out on Saturday following his questionable groin designation from Friday after he missed practice.

Walker has registered 872 rushing yards so far, the NFL’s second-highest total.

Ironically, Falcons running back Bijan Robinson leads the league with 880. Walker also has 11 touchdowns, tied for the league lead, including three in Week 9.

The game was set to feature the league’s top two rushers, but fans won’t get to see such a showcase just yet.

Emmett Johnson Gets The Bulk Of Carries As Chris Jones Travels Separately

Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) celebrates his touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

KCTV5 reported that Andy Reid said Walker tweaked his groin and arrived on Friday feeling tightness. Reid also said rookie Emmett Johnson “would take the bulk of the carries.”

Running back Jaydn Ott is also questionable with a hamstring injury, while cornerback Mansoor Delane is questionable with a shoulder injury. Walker was a concern back in August over his foot.

The Chiefs also announced that defensive lineman Chris Jones will not travel with the team and will arrive in Atlanta on his own due to a personal matter. He has no game designation.

Defensive lineman Peter Woods and offensive lineman Jaylon Moore are out as well.

The post Chiefs Hit With Nightmare Kenneth Walker III Injury News Ahead Of Falcons Showdown originally published on Total Pro Sports.