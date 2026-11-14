UCLA Cheerleaders (Photo via X)

Ohio State fan account Buckeye HQ said he was transferring to UCLA on Saturday morning, on the strength of a single cheerleader.

The account posted a video of UCLA spirit squad members dancing with pom-poms, captioning it “Transferring to UCLA.”

He singled out one dancer: Quillan Casem.

See some more of her gameday snaps here:

UCLA beat Illinois 22-14 at the Rose Bowl on Friday night. That win moved the Bruins to 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the Big Ten. UCLA does not face Ohio State this season, and the teams last met in November 2025.

Buckeye HQ posted the clip a few hours before Ohio State’s own game. The Buckeyes host Northwestern at noon on Fox. They are currently 6-3 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play.

Two Former Buckeyes Already Made The Move To UCLA Through The Portal

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets (Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images)

UCLA has pulled players from Ohio State this year, but fans don’t typically jump in the portal themselves.

Eleven Warriors reported in January that safety Malik Hartford was transferring to UCLA. Defensive tackle Maxwell Roy had joined the Bruins earlier that week.

Hartford spent three seasons at Ohio State and recorded 20 tackles and three pass breakups. He has two years of eligibility left and will play for UCLA coach Bob Chesney.

The Buckeyes also added safeties Terry Moore from Duke and Earl Little Jr. from Florida State through the portal. It said Hartford was expected to be a backup again.

The post UCLA Cheerleader Goes Viral In Video That Has One Ohio State Fan Considering The Transfer Portal originally published on Total Pro Sports.