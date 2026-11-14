An ambulance sneaking its way through the heavy traffic. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Photo not related to the story)

A star running back just made the news, and not for his performances on the field. Duane Morris of the University of Tennessee broke his leg Friday morning after a terrible car crash.

This is the second serious medical incident the university faces in the last three months. Back in October, coach William Inge missed a blockbuster game against Texas after he was hospitalized with a serious issue.

The school announced that one of its players was involved in an incident ahead of this weekend’s game against Texas A&M.

Star Running Back’s Accident Details From Police Report

Tennessee running back Daune Morris (17) carries the ball downfield for a touchdown against Kentucky during a college football game between Tennessee and Kentucky on Nov. 7, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The university issued a statement on the accident on Friday.

“Tennessee running back Daune Morris was involved in a one-vehicle accident off campus early Friday morning. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, including a broken leg, and is resting comfortably. We wish Daune the best in his recovery.”

Morris ranks second on the team with 434 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He has served as DeSean Bishop backup this season.

The police report said Morris received a ticket for reckless driving following the crash. Additionally, he was driving a Dodge Charger with two passengers when he lost control and hit a fire hydrant. He ran into four parked cars before the vehicle flipped onto its roof.

The post Star Running Back Breaks Leg After Horrifying Late-Night Crash Flips His Car originally published on Total Pro Sports.