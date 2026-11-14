Sam Hartman (Photo Via Imagn Images and X)

Sam Hartman has never had a problem turning heads off the football field, and now he’s taking that charm to primetime. The Washington Commanders quarterback is the talk of the town after ABC named him the star of the upcoming 30th season of The Bachelor.

Right after the news dropped, an old video of Hartman from August 2025 started going viral all over again. The clip captures a funny scene with a female Commanders fan who asked him to record a quick shoutout for her mom, and Hartman’s reply made it unforgettable.

The fan asked if he could say hi to her mother, Susan, adding, “She thinks you’re super hot.”

Sam Hartman Opens Up About His ‘Bachelor’ Journey

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman (Photo via Twitter)

Hartman did not miss the opportunity to respond with a cheeky message of his own.

“Susan, shoot, I don’t discriminate from age. I appreciate your support,” Hartman said in the video.

The fan later called herself the “daughter of the year” after getting Hartman to deliver the message. Now, with his Bachelor debut approaching, the old clip offers a peek at the quarterback’s playful side.

Hartman spoke about his new television role during an appearance on Good Morning America on Friday. He admitted that he initially struggled to believe the opportunity had come his way.

“Honestly, at first I was like, ‘No way,'” Hartman said.

The former Notre Dame quarterback also explained how Jesse Palmer, a former Bachelor contestant and the show’s current host, helped him understand what to expect.

“I got really lucky and talked to Jesse Palmer and he kind of gave me the insight, what it is and what it’s not,” Hartman said.

Hartman also shared why he feels comfortable looking for love on television. He believes the way a couple meets matters less than their commitment to each other.

“When people are saying ‘I do,’ they don’t ask where you met; they just ask if you wanna do it forever,” he added. “I don’t see any problem with that.”

However, Hartman knows the experience will bring its own challenges. He admitted that he feels nervous about meeting 30 women and trying to build connections with them.

“I’m very nervous,” Hartman said. “I have a tough time having a conversation with one girl, [so] 30 is gonna be pretty tough.”

His Commanders teammates also offered advice during their flight home after Friday’s game against the New York Giants.

“My teammates were there giving me advice on the plane ride back,” Hartman said. “Probably not going to listen to anybody on that.”

Hartman has yet to play in a regular-season NFL game and currently remains on Washington’s practice squad.

The post Sam Hartman’s Flirty Moment With Fan’s Mom Goes Viral After ‘The Bachelor’ Casting Reveal [VIDEO] originally published on Total Pro Sports.