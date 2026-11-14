Girls Basketball Fight (Photo via X)

A brawl ended a girls’ basketball game between Bryan High School and Brenham High School in Texas on Tuesday night.

Video of the fight shows an adult running onto the court and body-slamming a Brenham player. Police have not named the adult in question, who appears to be a woman.

KBTX reported that Bryan police are pursuing an arrest warrant on an assault charge. No arrests had been made at that point.

Mother Alleges A Second Altercation Erupted In The Parking Lot

Pair of handcuffs (Photo via Katie Goodale/The Augusta Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

KBTX interviewed the mother of a Brenham senior. She said a Bryan player on the floor kicked at her daughter, who “bucked back at her.” Four Bryan players then ended up on top of her daughter, she said.

She called the adult’s actions “Gut-wrenching. Heartbreaking.” She also said, “I want them held accountable for what they did.”

Her daughter and the body-slam victim both went to the emergency room, she said. She also alleged a second fight in the parking lot, telling KBTX, “We were bum-rushed as we were coming out of the school again.”

Bryan ISD told KBTX it “does not condone unsportsmanlike behavior by players or spectators at any time.”

KWHI reported that Brenham ISD is “taking appropriate steps to address the conduct of those involved, including student-athletes and spectators.”

The post Adult Woman Storms Court & Body Slams Teen Player During Wild Texas High School Basketball Brawl As Police Issue Arrest Warrant [VIDEO] originally published on Total Pro Sports.