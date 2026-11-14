Patriots plane. (Photo Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

The NFL had to make a rare change to its referee assignments right before Sunday’s Week 10 games. Nationwide air travel disruptions and travel problems made it tough for officials to reach their assigned stadiums on time, forcing the league to adjust its plans.

To make things work, the NFL called on three backup referees to step in and run the show across several matchups. The league shared the last-minute updates on Saturday morning, just one day before the schedule.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the league moved officials to games within driving distance of their hometowns. That quick fix should keep the Week 10 schedule running smoothly despite all the travel trouble.

NFL Calls On Three Backup Referees For Week 10 Games

Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals (Photo Via Imagn Images)

Schefter shared details of the changes on X, explaining how the league plans to handle the affected games.

“Due to the ongoing nationwide impact to air travel this weekend, the NFL has adjusted its officiating assignments for Week 10 games, reassigning officials to games within driving distance of their hometowns,” Schefter wrote.

The changes will bring three backup officials into referee roles. Barry Anderson, Duane Heydt, and Don Willard will take on lead officiating duties for the affected matchups.

Heydt will referee the Carolina Panthers’ game against the New Orleans Saints. Anderson will handle the Jacksonville Jaguars’ matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Willard will take charge of two games. He will referee the Miami Dolphins’ meeting with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon before handling the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

The NFL also explained that every one of its 17 officiating crews has a designated backup referee. These officials train throughout the season so they can step into the referee role whenever needed.

Meanwhile, NFL teams still expect to fly on Saturday as originally planned. The league’s announcement does not indicate any changes to the Week 10 playing schedule.

The Detroit Lions and New England Patriots also have no reported officiating changes for their Munich matchup. Both teams are already in Germany ahead of Sunday’s 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff.

Detroit enters the game on a four-game winning streak. Dan Campbell’s team will look to keep that run going against New England.

The travel disruptions have created an unusual situation for the NFL just hours before its Sunday games. However, the league has found a way to keep its officiating plans in place.

The post NFL Announces Major Change For Week 10 Schedule Following Nationwide Ground Stop originally published on Total Pro Sports.