Earl Thomas and Nina Thomas (Photo via X)

Nina Thomas, estranged wife of former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, has hit a turning point in her federal case.

The couple married in 2016 at a lavish ceremony attended by Russell Wilson and Ciara. Earl won Super Bowl XLVIII and made six Pro Bowls with Seattle.

Federal authorities later arrested Nina on December 16, 2024.

According to a federal court document obtained by TMZ, Nina will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. That single count carries up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.

TMZ reported that the document also makes Nina and co-defendant Kevin Thompson jointly responsible for $3,497,444.64 in restitution.

Thompson will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. The fraud count carries a maximum of 5 years. The cocaine count carries up to 40 years and a $5 million fine.

Prosecutors Detail A Birkin Bag, A Porsche And Large Cash Withdrawals

Earl Thomas and Nina Thomas (Photos via Getty Images and Instagram)

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Louisiana, Nina and Thompson moved money out of her husband’s bank accounts. They allegedly opened new accounts to receive it and created an email account in his name. One cash withdrawal reached $300,000.

Prosecutors say the money funded a $28,796 Hermès Birkin handbag and a $52,890 Porsche Panamera. TMZ added that prosecutors also say the pair charged $5,500 to Earl’s credit card for plastic surgery. Authorities claim the defendants took more than $2.7 million.

Nina filed for divorce in 2020. The alleged scheme began in September 2021.

Jefferson Parish authorities accused Thompson of stealing Earl’s identity. The outlet said Thompson allegedly stole roughly $1.9 million and was dating Nina at the time.

The post Ex-NFL Star Earl Thomas’ Wife Pleads Guilty In Federal Case After Stealing $2.7 Million From Him originally published on Total Pro Sports.