Steelers and Ravens fans (Photos via X)

A confrontation between a Steelers fan and a Ravens fan is circulating on social media again this week.

The footage is not from this season, as the teams have not faced each other, though they are scheduled to play twice.

Audacy covered a matching incident on December 9, 2021, days after the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens 20-19 at Heinz Field.

X user Verityy posted the video earlier this week, captioning it, “A female Ravens fan threw her drink right in a Steelers fan’s face while his son was standing there watching.”

You can see the wild interaction right below:

“Once she threw the drink he had every right to clock her. She’s so lucky he showed restraint.” one fan wrote in the comments.

“Watching his son cry is heartbreaking,” another user said.

“I think part of the problem is those white knights that immediately jump in to protect her from any repercussions for her actions. ‘That’s a female’ Yeah, that’s why she feels she can get away with doing things like this.” one person shared.

“The father completely failed his son in that incident. He carried on like a raving lunatic while his child broke down. Disgraceful behaviour by everyone involved.” said a fourth.

The Ravens Fan Was Removed From Heinz Field

Baltimore Ravens helmet (Photo via Reuters Connect)

Audacy reported that nearby fans tried to calm the argument before the Ravens fan threw a beer.

iHeart added that officers promptly removed her from the venue.

It wasn’t known back then what started the dispute. The reporting also did not name either of the fans in question.

The man’s son was clearly shaken by the whole thing, as the footage shows him crying after it reached boiling point.

The post Female Ravens Fan’s Disgusting Actions Toward Male Steelers Fan In Front Of His Son Go Viral With Over 9 Million Views [VIDEO] originally published on Total Pro Sports.