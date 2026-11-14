Josh Hines Allen scoring on Titans after recovering a fumble (Photo via Reuters Connect)

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen will sit his two newest defensive stars on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Jacksonville sent the Eagles a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick in a blockbuster deal for Jordan Davis. The Falcons received a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick for Jessie Bates.

Coen announced Friday that both players will miss the game. Both players arrived through trades this week.

Neither New Defender Has Had A Bye Week This Season

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

Jaguars.com reported that Coen cited player safety and the schedule. Davis and Bates have each played nine games. The Eagles and Falcons have not had their byes, while Jacksonville rested in Week 7.

Coen said the plan also gives them time to adjust. “Also, learn the system, and just give those guys a week to be able to do that.”

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who arrived from the Saints for a conditional sixth-round pick, will play.

Fans found the situation pretty funny.

“Called them boys a “Bye week” I’m in actual tears bro this beyond disrespectful,” one shared.

“Gotta respect the GM and HC for giving them a legitimate break to get properly acclimated and some recovery time,” another fan said.

“Imagine being a Titans fan just seeing your team openly called a free bye week,” someone wrote.

“Titans is an extra bye week,” someone else claimed.

The 6-2 Jacksonville leads the AFC South and visits a 1-7 Tennessee on Sunday.

Davis and Bates are expected to make their Jags debuts in Week 11 at the Giants.

The post Jaguars’ Move Before Sunday’s AFC South Showdown Has Fans Accusing Them Of Disrespecting The Titans originally published on Total Pro Sports.