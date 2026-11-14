Kelly Stafford with Matt Stafford (Photo via Instagram)

Kelly Stafford has fired back at an Instagram user who told her to get a facelift.

Kelly, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, posted a game-day skincare video on Thursday. She initially appears makeup-free and filter-free in the clip, which features INNBEAUTY Project’s Extreme Cream.

One user wrote, “Get a facelift……. You have money” in the comments.

Kelly then reposted it to her Instagram Stories. She replied with “David, my guy… I pray no one ever says this to your beautiful daughter ❤️.”

Kelly has used her Instagram Stories for more than skincare posts lately. She also questioned the NFL over the Rams’ shortened bye week earlier this month.

“Just curious to hear the thought process behind making the Rams the only team in the NFL without a true bye week,” she wrote.

Stafford Has Discussed Cosmetic Surgery And Los Angeles Beauty Pressure Before

Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kelly, 37, shares four daughters with Matthew. The couple met at the University of Georgia and married in April 2015.

She discussed her cosmetic procedures after having children on her podcast, The Morning After.

She has also spoken about the pressure she feels in Los Angeles. Kelly told Us Weekly she feels “pressure to look a certain way” in the city. She said raising four daughters in a place so focused on beauty standards will be hard.

Matthew and the Rams play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 on Sunday. Their Week 11 break leaves only 10 days between games. They host the Green Bay Packers on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

The post Kelly Stafford Calls Out Instagram User Over Facelift Remark [PHOTO] originally published on Total Pro Sports.