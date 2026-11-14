Rex Ryan (Photo via YouTube)

Former NFL coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan was arrested this week after turning himself in. He was charged following a late-night hit-and-run incident in downtown Nashville where his pickup truck allegedly struck two pedestrians.

At the beginning of November, Rex Ryan was driving his pickup truck in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. Furthermore, he made a right turn from 4th Avenue onto Broadway with a walk signal. Unfortunately, his truck ran over the feet of two pedestrians and made contact with one person’s leg.

Rather than stopping immediately, he continued to a stoplight, where he was flagged down. Ryan was very argumentative about the situation before getting in his truck and leaving. Unfortunately for him, his picture and license plate were taken, which helped cops identify him.

There is also video of the entire situation, which will most certainly work against Rex Ryan.

Now the victims are speaking out.

Rex Ryan Alleged Hit-and-Run Victim Speaks Out in Nashville Case

Rex Ryan (Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Attorney Michael Holland and his wife spoke out about the hit-and-run in downtown Nashville, stating that Ryan “almost killed” them. Holland said, “If we had been six inches further out, I’d be in a hospital right now and so would my wife.”

He further added that he and his wife were walking at the crosswalk when the ESPN analyst’s “over-6,000-pound vehicle” struck them. Furthermore, he stated, “He decided he wanted to turn and didn’t care and just ran over both of my feet, my wife’s foot, and got her leg too.”

According to Holland, Rex Ryan kept driving before he was able to catch up to him. Once he got out, Holland claimed, “He was told in no uncertain terms what he had done, and instead of staying at the scene or even saying, ‘Sorry,’ he just got back in his vehicle and took off.”

Ryan surrendered to police on six misdemeanor charges. Those charges include leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give information or render aid, and failure to obey a traffic signal.

The post Alleged Hit-and-Run Victims Speak Out Against Rex Ryan Following His Arrest originally published on Total Pro Sports.