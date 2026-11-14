Arch Manning (Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images)

Federal officials are trying to calm the nation’s fears. There is a nationwide ground stop that has halted all flights. There is no indication that the nationwide FAA ground stop is a cyberattack, nefarious act, or threat to the country.

Authorities have attributed the disruption to a widespread outage of telecommunications and communication software affecting air traffic control centers. Consequently, it has gone on for hours as passengers have remained stuck, either on the tarmac or in an airport.

Regular folks are having a bad time, but so are some college football teams.

Will the FAA Ground Stop Delay or Disrupt Saturday’s Biggest College Games?

Arch Manning (Photo Via Imagn Images)

A nationwide FAA ground stop left multiple college football teams stranded and scrambling for alternative travel on the eve of Saturday’s games.

According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah are among some of the teams that haven’t left yet for their games tomorrow.

The Texas Longhorns posted a video of their players boarding a plane. Eventually, they deplaned and returned to campus after their charter flight to Baton Rouge was grounded in Austin.

The Tennessee Volunteers football team was left stranded in Knoxville ahead of their Saturday game against Texas A&M.

No. 2 Utah Utes got stranded in Salt Lake City as they are scheduled to play No. 23 Arizona Wildcats in Tucson, Arizona. Players from Ole Miss were initially stuck on the tarmac before being told to go home and report back later in the evening.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers’ plane never took off, and the players returned to campus instead.

The government has since issued a statement:

This is the second nationwide ground stop since 9/11. Furthermore, this one could disrupt travel over the next few days as passengers wait for the FAA to allow flights to resume ahead of a busy travel weekend.

The post FAA Grounds All US Flights as Top College Football Teams Get Stranded originally published on Total Pro Sports.