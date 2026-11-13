Jackson Burke (Photo Via Instagram)

Jackson Burke, the son of former MLB player Chris Burke, is having one of the best high school football seasons in the country. The 17-year-old junior at Christian Academy of Louisville has led his team to an undefeated record while putting up massive numbers.

Burke has thrown 60 touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season, while completing an unreal 88.4 percent of his throws.

Even with all that success on the football field, he has different plans for college. Back in October, Burke announced he’ll be going to the University of Louisville to play baseball instead.

Jackson Burke Continues To Put Up Big Numbers At Quarterback

ESPN commentator Chris Burke before the MLB Draft (Photo By Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

Burke has given opposing defenses plenty of problems this season. On September 25, he threw eight touchdown passes in a 70-21 win over Bowling Green, according to On3. That performance set a single-game record for Christian Academy of Louisville.

His success also follows an impressive sophomore season. Burke helped the Centurions win their fourth straight Class 3A state championship last year. He completed 214 of 257 passes for 3,526 yards, 53 touchdowns and just one interception during that run.

His 83.3 percent completion rate set a national high school record. Now, he looks ready to break that mark himself.

Burke’s coach, Hunter Cantwell, has also explained why his quarterback stands out. He said people often assume the team builds Burke’s completion numbers through short passes. However, the game film tells a different story.

“When people actually turn on the tape or play against him and they see how much we’re throwing the ball downfield, it’s just baffling,” Cantwell said. “It’s baffling people. It’s like watching somebody play a video game on easy mode.”

Still, Burke has chosen baseball for his next step. The 6-foot, 165-pound shortstop hit .277 as a sophomore, with six doubles, three triples, 11 RBIs, 32 runs and 14 stolen bases, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

“I’ve always loved football just as much as baseball,” Burke said. He added that his visits and football camps did not match what he experienced through baseball.

His dad, Chris Burke, knows what it takes to make it to the pros. The Houston Astros drafted him in the first round back in 2001, and he went on to play six MLB seasons with the Astros, Diamondbacks, and Padres. Today, he works as an analyst for ESPN and the SEC Network.

Since Jackson is still just a junior, his college plans aren’t set in stone. With the way he’s playing right now, college football programs will likely keep trying to win him over. For the time being, though, he is sticking with Louisville baseball.

The post Former MLB Star’s Son Causes Stir After Choosing Baseball Despite Dominating On The Football Field originally published on Total Pro Sports.