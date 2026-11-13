Kenneth Walker III (Photo via Reuters Connect)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III has a new injury concern heading into Sunday.

Walker did not practice on Friday. Head coach Andy Reid said he arrived that morning with groin tightness.

The Chiefs have Walker listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at the Atlanta Falcons.

“We’ll just see how he feels through this afternoon, with rehab, and through tomorrow.” Reid added, per ESPN. “We’re not going to put him at risk. If he can go, he can go. If he can’t, he can’t.”

Walker enters Week 10 with 872 rushing yards, second in the NFL behind Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson. He opened his Chiefs account with 173 yards against the Denver Broncos. Walker was also a worry back in August, when a foot issue resurfaced before the regular season.

Rookie Emmett Johnson Could Step In If Walker Cannot Play

Kansas City Chiefs helmet. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN notes that the Chiefs would rely heavily on Emmett Johnson if Walker sits. The fifth-round rookie has 111 rushing yards and one touchdown on 26 carries. He also has 237 receiving yards and a touchdown on 14 catches.

The outlet added that wide receiver Xavier Worthy should be available despite a hamstring injury.

Walker has averaged 19.9 carries per game this season. That’s more than six times per game during his final year in Seattle.

The former Michigan State star was the Super Bowl LX MVP in Seattle’s 29-13 win over the New England Patriots. He signed with Kansas City in March. Seattle later unveiled its Week 1 running-back plans against the Patriots, with him gone.

Walker had 14 carries for 36 yards against the Seahawks in Week 7. His status for Atlanta will come down to how he responds to treatment through Saturday.

The post Kenneth Walker III Gets Brutal Injury Update Ahead Of Week 10 That Should Worry Every Chiefs Fan originally published on Total Pro Sports.