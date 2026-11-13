American Heritage Cruise Ship Accident (Photo via X)

A chaotic scene unfolded in New Orleans on Friday after a tanker struck the docked American Heritage riverboat.

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker hit the vessel around 12:30 p.m. The riverboat had docked about two hours earlier to begin disembarkation.

WDSU reports that rescue crews responded to the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans.

About 129 passengers plus crew members were aboard, the port said. The 300-foot paddlewheel vessel sat outside 1350 Port of New Orleans Place, near the Crescent City Connection.

Video that WDSU credited to Kern Studios shows the riverboat tilting hard toward the water.

Breaking911 also shared footage that shows passengers along the railing of the tilted vessel.

Officials Report Hospital Transports As The Coast Guard Closes The River

A bridge crosses the Mississippi River (Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

WDSU reported that a dozen people have gone to the hospital so far. WBRZ, citing WWL, reported at least eight hospitalizations and 14 rescues by the Creole Queen.

WBRZ also quoted a text from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. It reads, “Everyone was accounted for, we believe.”

ABC News reported that American Cruise Lines said “Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved.” The company added that it is coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities.

WDSU noted that the Coast Guard closed the river between mile markers 93 and 96. Gov. Jeff Landry said he was on his way to New Orleans. The city has also temporarily suspended ferry service across the river.

Authorities have not confirmed what caused the collision. Officials have yet to release a final injury count, as the numbers are said to be rising.

The post Tanker Smashes Into American Cruise Ship In New Orleans, Emergency Rescue Underway With At Least 8 Hospitalized [VIDEO] originally published on Total Pro Sports.